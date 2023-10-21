Jaipur-Mumbai Train Killings: GRP files chargesheet against former ex-RPF constable Chetan Singh

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a 1,206-page chargesheet in the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train firing in which a former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, 33, gunned down his senior officer and three other passengers on July 31.According to the chargesheet, the cops have added IPC sections 364 (kidnapping for murder), 427 (mischief and causing loss), 506-2 (death threats) in addition to already existing sections 302, 153 A, 341, and 342.

The chargesheet doesn't mention anything about Chetan Singh Chaudhary's mental illness.Around 150 witness statements are mentioned in the chargesheet including of those passengers who witnessed the entire episode. The chargesheet also has video footage in the form of evidence including those shot by the passengers.Although there is no video of the firing on the CCTV, rather the accused is seen walking with his gun.GRP has appealed to the court to present the accused during the hearing only through video conferencing but the defense has opposed it. Accused Chetan Singh is currently lodged in Akola jail. Chetan Singh Chaudhary faces multiple charges including murder under Section 302 (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), under Section 153-A and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, reported HT.