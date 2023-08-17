Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: RPF cop who killed 4 dismissed from service

RPF constable Chetan Singh, accused of killing four people, including his senior, on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express, has been dismissed from service.Chaudhary is currently in judicial custody. The senior railway officials inquiring into the matter relied heavily on the court’s observation while dismissing Chaudhary. The court observed that assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena might have been killed by Chetan in a fit of rage, but it is well established that the remaining three innocent passengers were killed one by one, very selectively, out of hatred. Hence, he deserves no opportunity for an inquiry, the senior railway officer observed.

The act committed by Chetan Singh maligns the image of the RPF and his crime comes under the category of heinous crime; hence, it is not feasible to organise a D&AR (internal inquiry) probe as prescribed in the rules. Departmental inquiry takes time, and it will fail to fulfil the very intention of punishing the guilty,” the dismissal order observed.Delaying action on the culprit will cause damage to the force, and it will also end discipline in the force. And if we ignore it, this will spread like an infectious disease, observed the senior officer. Delaying a final decision in such a matter can lead to people losing their faith in the RPF, and it will also encourage indiscipline in the force.