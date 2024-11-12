Jairam Ramesh Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's ECI Complaint Over State Investment Claims

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday defended remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, regarding investments in Maharashtra being shifted to Gujarat. Ramesh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favoring Gujarat over Maharashtra, stating that several major projects and investments initially planned for Maharashtra were diverted to Gujarat. His comments followed BJP’s complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing Rahul Gandhi of fostering discord between the states. Ramesh, who serves as Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications and as an MP in Rajya Sabha, asserted that these concerns have been widely discussed and reported in the media. He argued that BJP’s actions show discrimination against Maharashtra, despite the government’s slogan, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (development for all).

Addressing the issue further, Ramesh emphasized that investors interested in Maharashtra, which has existing infrastructure, should not be pressured to relocate to Gujarat. "We welcome investments in Gujarat," he said, "but don’t discourage those wishing to invest in Maharashtra." He added that available data supports these claims.

Also Read: Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Movement on JVLR and SCLR Today Evening Due to Amit Shah's Election Rally

Ramesh also expressed confidence in Congress's alliances in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He claimed the public would reject the "negative political campaigning" of BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Assam, whom he accused of spreading communal discord. He concluded by saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand would likely secure a decisive mandate.