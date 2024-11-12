Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Movement on JVLR and SCLR Today Evening Due to Amit Shah's Election Rally

Vehicular traffic will be disrupted in Mumbai suburbs today evening (November 12) as Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold an election rally for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, which are scheduled to take place on November 20. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, there will be slow traffic movement on the Jogeshwari—Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Santa Cruz—Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

Mumbai Traffic Police on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR tomorrow i.e. 12th November 2024 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly."

Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR tomorrow i.e. 12th November 2024 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow.



Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 11, 2024

The traffic disruptions will be at around 5 PM onwards on Tuesday on the SCLR and JVLR. These routes connect the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai city. As per the Home Minister's schedule he will first visit Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area at 6.10 pm to address public gathering at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya ground, after this, he will visit to Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar at around 8 PM.

Also Read | Pune Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally; Check Alternate Routes.

According to the FPJ report, Amit Shah will land at the Mumbai Airport after his campaign in Jharkhand for the assembly polls. He will then travel from the airport to Ghatkopar via SCLR and proceed to Kandivali, passing through the JVLR. The event is scheduled to take place during peak hours, when heavy traffic is usually seen on the Western Express Highway.