"Jaise I.N.D.I.A badhega, waise hi China peeche hatega": Nana Patole digs at Jinping

The meeting of the opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) will be held in Mumbai. The opposition leaders will discuss joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and resolve differences among its members. They are also likely to draft a common minimum program of the alliance, make joint plans for nationwide agitation and announce some committees for seat sharing.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, We're very happy that INDIA alliance meeting is going to take place in Maharashtra in Bengaluru, we were 26 (parties), here it has become 28 (parties) jaise INDIA badhega, waise hi China peeche hatega.

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated that his drive to forge the opposition unity was not prompted by any personal ambitions and he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition. I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself. I have no personal ambitions. I don't want anything.