Jalgaon: 35,000 Buns Sold for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Jalgaon: To bid farewell to the outgoing year, Jalgaon city residents organized New Year's Eve parties. Vegetarians preferred to enjoy pav bhaji, shevbhaji, and bharit. As a result, there was a huge rush of citizens at bakery shops in the city on Sunday evening to buy bread and other items. Bakery businessmen told Lokmat that around 35,000 buns were sold in Jalgaon city.

To celebrate the New Year and bid farewell to the outgoing year, New Year's Eve parties were organized in various places in the city on Sunday. Some citizens had planned at home. Others had organized parties with five to six families on the terraces of their houses. Since it was a Sunday holiday, the enthusiasm for celebrating New Year's Eve was visible among the citizens.

35,000 Buns Sold:

On New Year's Eve, a large number of citizens had included pav bhaji in their party menu. Many had already ordered buns from bakery owners in advance. Others bought buns from nearby shops, bakeries, milk centers, etc. Bakery vendors in Chitra Chowk had set up stalls outside their shops to sell buns. In the evening, there was a huge rush of citizens at these stalls to buy buns.

Crowd at Shevbhaji Centers:

On New Year's Eve, citizens also preferred to eat shevbhaji and bharit. There was a good rush of citizens at shevbhaji and bharit centers in the city from 4 pm onwards to buy shevbhaji. In some places, there were queues of citizens.

Bakery Owner Speaks:

"We had planned for the demand for buns for New Year's Eve. The market was less crowded as it was Sunday. However, the sale of buns was good in the evening."

- Dipendra Patil, Bakery Businessman