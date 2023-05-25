Jalgaon: 783 farmers granted loan waivers in district, totalling Rs 4.17 crore

The government has granted loan waivers to 783 farmers in the district who were initially excluded from the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver Scheme. These farmers have now received a total loan waiver amounting to Rs 4.17 crore. The district bank received an official order from the cooperative department on Wednesday afternoon, facilitating the implementation of this scheme. Among the beneficiaries, Jamner taluka has the highest number of farmers, with 677 individuals, followed by Chalisgaon taluka with 70 farmers. Dharangaon taluka, on the other hand, has only one farmer who has been granted the loan waiver.

Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Kisan Loan Waiver Scheme, beneficiary farmers are eligible for a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. This scheme extends its benefits to farmers engaged in cultivating cotton, banana, sugarcane, orchards, as well as those involved in traditional farming practices. Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan played a crucial role in advocating for loan waivers, resulting in the maximum benefit being provided to 677 farmers.

Taluka-wise farmers and loan waiver amount