Jalgaon: Adopted Stray Dog's Heroic Effort Saves 8-Year-Old Boy from Collapsed Shelter

A devastating storm hit Jalgaon causing a tragic event for a tribal family. The family sought refuge in a building under construction to escape the harsh weather. Unfortunately, the structure collapsed, trapping Nanasingh Pawra (28), his wife Sonubai (22), and their children Ratilal (3) and Bali (2). Their dog Imani played a vital role in saving their eight-year-old son Shantilal. Imani courageously dug through the debris, allowing Shantilal to breathe, and barked continuously for more than an hour, alerting nearby villagers.

After the incident, Shantilal received medical attention and was entrusted to his grandparents who live in the same village. The local authorities have suggested providing financial aid to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Sadly, Imani went missing in the forest after the rescue and despite search efforts, has not been located. District officials are urging villagers to report any sightings of Imani and are planning to find a caring home for the heroic dog through an NGO.

This incident occurred in Thorpani, a tribal village located in the Satpura region, just 35km away from Yawal in Jalgaon district. A family sought refuge in an incomplete building amidst concerns that the ongoing storms and rain might destroy their bamboo hut. Unfortunately, the structure collapsed, leading to the burial of four family members