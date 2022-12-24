Jalgaon : Anganwadi workers boycott nutrition tracker work

The mobile phones of the Anganwadi workers in the state have been severely damaged. So they are finding it difficult to fill out the nutrition track in English on the app. So they have to get it filled by a private mobile phone holder. As a result, Anganwadi workers have protested the tracking work. Meanwhile, a rally will be held in Nagpur on December 28.

A memorandum regarding the boycott of mobile tracks has been issued to the Zilla Parishad. State Vice President Amrut Mahajan, Premlata Patil, Fatima Sheikh, Kalpana Saidane, Mangala Patil, Aruna Patil, Vasumati Suryavanshi, Devbala Mahajan, and Renuka Patil have submitted a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad.

A protest rally will be held on December 28 during the ongoing session of the Nagpur legislature for various demands of anganwadi workers. Amrut Mahajan has also demanded that the employees of the district should reach Nagpur from Bhusawal railway station and convenience station by 5 p.m. on December 27 for the rally.