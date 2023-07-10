Jalgaon: Clash over religious site leads to stone pelting, injuries reported

A concerning incident unfolded in Jalgaon city as a clash erupted between two groups regarding the construction of a religious site. The disagreement escalated to the extent that both groups resorted to pelting stones at each other. The confrontational act of stone pelting resulted in injuries to six individuals, intensifying the tension prevailing in the area.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Supreme Colony area of Jalgaon where the construction of a religious site is currently underway. However, opposition to the construction led to a clash between two factions. The disagreement escalated, resulting in a scuffle between the groups. Subsequently, both sides engaged in pelting stones at each other, causing injuries to six individuals.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene. Currently, the situation is under control, but tension persists in the area. To maintain order, the police have imposed a curfew and deployed additional personnel to prevent any further escalation. The authorities have appealed to both groups for peace and are actively working to ensure the stability of the situation. According to the police, the situation is currently under control.