Jalgaon: Lemon orchard turns into cannabis farm, farmer arrested

In a shocking incident, a lemon orchard became the site of cannabis cultivation. The Jalgaon police took immediate action after receiving a tip-off about a farmer allegedly planting 128 ganja trees. The incident unfolded in Bahal village, located in the Chalisgaon taluka of Jalgaon district. The police swiftly conducted a raid, apprehended the farmer, and seized all the ganja plants. The accused farmer is currently under interrogation.

According to the reports, the police were informed about the alleged cultivation of cannabis by the accused farmer, Kailash Lukdu Beldar, in a lemon field situated in Bahal village of Chalisgaon taluka. Acting upon this information, Police Inspector Vishnu Awhad conducted a raid on the farm owned by the accused farmer. During the raid, the police discovered a significant number of cannabis plants planted amidst the lemon orchard. Subsequently, a case was registered, and Kailash Beldar was apprehended at the scene by the police. This shocking incident has now become the talk of the town in Jalgaon district.

The police arrested the accused farmer and confiscated wet and dry ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh. They carefully packed the ganja in four plastic bags and transported it to the police station. Subsequently, a case was filed against the accused farmer. It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, another case of ganja cultivation was reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, and now a similar incident has surfaced in Jalgaon district, raising concerns.