Jalgaon: One detained for printing fake notes, Police seize counterfeit notes of Rs 1.60 lakhs

Jalgaon police detained one person and seized counterfeit notes on Thursday. The man allegedly used to manage the plant from his house.

According to local media reports, the man, who works as a coolie, was detained when police raided his home and he was caught red-handed printing counterfeit currency. The individual, according to the report, learned to print counterfeit notes on YouTube and then sold them in the market.

According to Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar, the accused, identified as Rajendra Adhav, used to print fake notes of smaller denominations—100, 200, and 500--using a scanner and printer, and they seized fake currencies worth Rs 1.60 lakh from him.

The accused, Adhav, works as a coolie, the SP said, adding that his home in the MIDC sector was raided by the police on the morning of Thursday, March 2, after they raided his home and caught him red-handed.

According to a senior police officer, they are investigating how many times the accused printed fake currency notes before and to whom he distributed them. The police official also told that he used to sell counterfeit notes of the value of 1.5 lakhs for Rs 50,000.