Jalgaon: Private bus collides with tree, leaves 4 injured

A private bus hit a tree while avoiding a two-wheeler on Shirsoli Road in Jalgaon at 4 pm on Wednesday. Four passengers were injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. No casualties were reported, but the front of the bus sustained damage.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, a private bus that was transporting passengers from Jalgaon to Pachora encountered an incident on Shirsoli Road near Hotel Prit at around 4 pm. A bike unexpectedly appeared in front of the bus, causing the driver to lose control while attempting to avoid it. In the blink of an eye, the bus collided with a tree situated at the side of the road.

Following the bus accident where it collided with a tree, the driver fled the scene, leaving the shattered front glass of the bus behind. Meanwhile, the residents of Shirsoli quickly arrived at the location to provide assistance. The MIDC police station's Mandar Patil and Santosh Tahakale also arrived to investigate the incident. The locals helped extract the injured passengers from the wreckage and called for medical aid.

The wounded passengers were immediately transported to the district hospital for prompt medical attention. Some of them had sustained head injuries while others had injuries to their arms and legs. They are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.