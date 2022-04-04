Jalgaon records highest temperature in state at 43.5 degrees Celsius

Maharashtra regions such as Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra are experiencing heat wave. Jalgaon district is currently experiencing a severe heat wave with a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius recorded today.

The heat wave has been raging in Jalgaon district for the last fortnight. However, as the wave intensified in the last two days, many people avoided leaving their homes in the afternoon. The roads that used to be flooded all afternoon are now empty. Citizens who have to move out of the house for important work are taking measures to protect themselves from the sun. Some have been seen rushing for soft drinks and others for sugarcane juice to protect themselves from the sun.

One person died of heatstroke two days ago due to rising temperature. If the current heat wave continues for a few more days, it is likely that the heat wave will continue to increase. Doctors have advised people to be careful. Avoid going out in the sun, do not let the body become dehydrated, drink plenty of water, for this take juice, coconut water, buttermilk etc.

Maximum temperature rise above average in 2-3 days

Meanwhile, the temperature in Maharashtra will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days. The next 2 to 3 days heat wave is forecast in some parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The maximum temperature is expected to rise above average. In addition to the heat wave forecast in Ahmednagar and Jalgaon, heat wave is also expected in Solapur, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli.