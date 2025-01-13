Jalgaon: Stone Pelted at Tapti Ganga Express Going for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj; Videos Go Viral

The railway police have registered an FIR after a stone was thrown at the Tapti Ganga Express train near Maharashtra’s Jalgaon station on Sunday, January 12. According to the reports, the Surat-Chhapra-bound train was carrying passengers to the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

However, no one was injured in the incident that left a windowpane of the B6 coach damaged. According to the Jalgaon railway police official, some passengers on board the Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express reported the stone pelting through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the X users shared videos showing the damaged coach, stating that "a train carrying pilgrims going to Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj was attacked by radicals in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Coaches of Tapti Ganga Express were damaged due to stone pelting."

Another X user sharing a similar video said, "Train coming from Surat to Prayagraj attacked by miscreants in Jalgaon, these all pilgrims were travelling for Mahakumbh. How long since we can expect heavy punishment for such acts?"

Central Railway's Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal division responded: "We deeply regret the unfortunate incident of stone pelting on Train No. 19045 Tapti Ganga Express. Immediate action was taken by our on-duty ticket-checking staff to ensure passenger safety. It is important to note that only one exterior window panel was damaged, while the interior panel of the same remained intact, ensuring no harm to passengers. The broken panel is being attended to by C&W staff at the next station, and the matter is under investigation by RPF. For any further assistance or information, kindly reach out through the designated channels."