Jaln: Woman dies in car fire, husband hospitalized with injuries

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, a tragic incident occurred in which a 32-year-old woman lost her life and her husband sustained injuries after their car caught fire following an accident. According to the police, the unfortunate event took place in the early hours of Friday at Karla in Mantha tehsil. Amol and Savita Solunkhe were driving on Lonar-Mantha road when their car was rear-ended by a pick-up van.

As Amol got out of the car to confront the pick-up van driver, an unexpected fire broke out in their vehicle. In a desperate attempt, he tried to open the car door and save his wife who was trapped inside. Despite the arrival of a fire brigade van, the intense blaze completely consumed and destroyed the car.

Tragically, the woman lost her life at the scene of the accident, while her husband suffered severe burn injuries while trying to rescue her. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The authorities have registered a case against the driver of the pick-up van.