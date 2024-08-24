Jalna Blast: 22 Workers Injured in Boiler Explosion at Steel Factory in MIDC Area

Twenty-two workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Jalna city on Saturday, with three in critical condition.

Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler explosion at steel factory in Jalna MIDC area, says police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2024

The incident occurred around noon at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, where molten iron from the explosion fell on workers. Three of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

This is a devlopng story...