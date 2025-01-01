Jalna Car Accident: Four of Family Dead, Two Injured in Collision with Stationary Truck on Solapur-Dhule Highway in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Jalna, Maharashtra (January 1, 2025): Four members of a family died and two others were critically injured in a road accident on the Solapur-Dhule Highway near Mahakala in Jalna district on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around noon when a car traveling from Beed to Sambhajinagar rammed into a stationary truck on the highway. The collision was so severe that four passengers in the car died instantly, while two others suffered critical injuries.

Gondi police arrived at the site shortly after the incident. Emergency responders rushed the injured to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Authorities confirmed that all four deceased belonged to the same family.

This tragedy followed another fatal accident in Solapur earlier in the day, where four devotees traveling from Akkalkot to Ganpur lost their lives.