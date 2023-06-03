Jalna: Central government probes faulty Ambad taluka road construction

The road stretching from Hastpokhari to Karjat in Ambad taluka has come under scrutiny due to its poor quality. Both the central and state governments find themselves in a state of panic following the circulation of a viral video revealing the deteriorated state of the road, which was supposedly built using German technology. On Saturday, a team from the central government conducted an inspection of the road.

The residents of Hast Pokhari and Karjat in Ambad taluka were deceived by the construction of a fraudulent road. A viral video highlighted the substandard quality of the road, causing widespread concern. Despite facing delays, the road was hastily constructed without proper planning. The villagers took matters into their own hands and uncovered a layer of polythene and tar, implicating officials and the contractor responsible for inspecting the road quality. The incident gained national attention through social media, prompting the intervention of a three-member team sent by the central government.

On Saturday, a central team visited the road construction site for inspection. The purpose of their visit was to assess the progress of the special road project. The team thoroughly examined the quality of the asphalt and gravel that had been used in the construction. A detailed report of their findings will be submitted within the next two to three days. The team comprised Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of the scheme, along with members U.G. Sahu and Vishnu Rai.

The construction of this road falls under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a scheme initiated by the Central Government. However, the administration has now become aware of the poor quality of these roads. Savita Shalgar, the chief engineer of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, has cautioned that legal action will be taken against those who obstruct the inspection team's work.