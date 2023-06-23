Jalna: Delayed monsoon forces farmer to take extreme step

The onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra has been delayed, causing a setback for farmers who are unable to proceed with their sowing activities. To cultivate their crops, many farmers rely on loans for purchasing fertilizers and seeds. However, the absence of rainfall poses a significant risk, as there may be a need to replant if the situation persists. Faced with this dilemma of how to proceed without monsoon, a farmer has resorted to taking an extreme measures.

In a tragic turn of events, a farmer took his own life by jumping into a well due to the absence of rainfall. The heartbreaking incident occurred in Pimpalgaon Kolte, located in the Jalna district, and has caused widespread shock and distress. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Trimbak Sonawane, aged 40.

After having dinner, Ramesh Trimbak Sonawane quietly headed to the field without informing anyone. Concern arose when he failed to return home during the night, prompting his mother and relatives to initiate a search within the village, yielding no information about his whereabouts. The following morning, villagers discovered his lifeless body in a nearby well while continuing their search efforts.

Upon receiving immediate notification from the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, the Hasanabad police were promptly informed about the incident. Swiftly responding to the call, the police rushed to the scene and, in collaboration with the villagers, retrieved the body from the well. Additionally, a panchnama of the incident was conducted by the authorities.

In the third week of June, as the rain continued to elude the region, the farmer found himself burdened with expensive seeds and fertilizers that he had acquired from acquaintances and family members. Concerns started to mount as he contemplated the mounting debt and the inability to sow his crops on time due to the delayed rainfall. According to both relatives and villagers, these worries ultimately led the farmer to tragically take his own life.