Jalna: Local BJP functionary injured in attack with knife after dispute

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was injured after a man allegedly attacked him with a knife following an argument over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday near Mantha bypass, police inspector Prashant Mahajan said. The victim, Virendra Dhoka, a local BJP politician, and the accused, identified as Ashish Oza, had a heated argument over a monetary dispute, he said.

The accused allegedly fired from a pistol, but the victim managed to escape. The accused then allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on his face and stomach, the official said. The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stable, he said.