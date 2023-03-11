Jalna: Police informer arrested for stealing gutka worth Rs 2.40 lakh from Partur police station

A police informer has been arrested on a charge of stealing gutka worth Rs 2.40 lakh from the Partur police station in Jalna district, as per Times of India report.

The accused has been identified as Chatrugan Salunke. According to Partur police station inspector Shyamsundar Kauthale, the consignment was seized by the cops last year in a raid. While the case was pending, the gutka was held in the storeroom where all seized objects are kept.