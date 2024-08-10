Jalna to Jalgaon New Railway Line Project: Marathwada to Get Direct Rail Connectivity to Mumbai; Rs 7,106 Crore Approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved eight railway projects with total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, August 9. New railway line Jalna and Jalgaon is in Maharashtra.

The new Jalna-Jalgaon railway line has received approval from the central government. Following this announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister. A total of Rs 7,105 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of this 174 km railway line, which will connect Marathwada with North Maharashtra.

Union Cabinet Approves 8 New Rail Line Projects

This project will also link to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ajanta Caves and will provide better facilities for devotees visiting the holy pilgrimage site of Rajur Ganapati. Additionally, Marathwada will gain direct rail connectivity to the major metropolitan routes of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Thank you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji & Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav ji for the approval for Jalna-Jalgaon new railway line, connecting Marathwada & North Maharashtra.

"The Centre has given another significant gift to Maharashtra. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this," said Fadnavis in post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He added that the new Jalna-Jalgaon railway line will connect Marathwada with North Maharashtra.

Marathwada, home to the world-renowned Ajanta Caves, is a major tourist destination and Rajur Ganapati is a famous pilgrimage site that attracts a large number of visitors. This new railway line will connect these important locations. The Jalna-Jalgaon railway line will benefit the local population of Marathwada and Khandesh, as well as entrepreneurs and farmers in the region. The railway project route will be Jalna-Rajur-Sillod-Ajanta-Jalgaon.

The project will be carried out by the Central Railway Department. Of the total project cost of Rs 7,105.43 crore, the state government will bear 50%, amounting to Rs 3,552.715 crore, which will include the cost of acquiring the necessary land.