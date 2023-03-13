Jan Aakrosh Morcha organised against ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ at Mira Road

On Sunday, a Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally was organised in Mira Road to protest 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' under the aegis of the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

The protestors marched for about 3 km from the Golden Nest Circle to SK Stone Junction. Among those at the rally were Hindu Human Rights leader Kajal Didi Hindustani, legislators Nilesh Rane, and Geeta Jain, city BJP chief advocate Ravi Vyas, local leaders, former corporators and activists from the BJP.

The Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha was held earlier this year in Dadar when participants demanded a law against 'love and land jihad,' as well as a ban on the term 'halal' on all products sold. They also demanded an economic and social boycott of Muslims.

The rally was organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, a pan-right-wing group in Mumbai; participants marched from Shivaji Park to Kamgar Maidan in Prabhadevi, where a meeting was held. Together with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Raj Purohit, and several Shiv Sena members attended the meeting.