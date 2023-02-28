Jan Aakrosh morcha organises in Navi Mumbai to protest against love jihad and land jihad

Jan Aakrosh morcha was organized in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against love jihad and land jihad. Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi’s Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners.

They demanded enactment of laws to prevent love jihad and land jihad. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped.

Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.