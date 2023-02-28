Jan Aakrosh morcha organises in Navi Mumbai to protest against love jihad and land jihad
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2023 12:31 PM 2023-02-28T12:31:00+5:30 2023-02-28T12:31:20+5:30
Jan Aakrosh morcha was organized in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against love jihad and land jihad. Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi’s Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners.
They demanded enactment of laws to prevent love jihad and land jihad. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped.
Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.