Manoj Jarange Factor Fails in Maharashtra Assembly Election; Mahayuti Gains Strong Support in Marathwada

The results of the much-anticipated Maharashtra Assembly elections have confirmed the predictions made by exit polls, with the Mahayuti alliance winning a clear majority. The alliance has surpassed the 200-seat mark, showing strong support, with the BJP expected to win between 125 and 130 seats. Notably, the Mahayuti has performed well in Marathwada, despite earlier expectations that the Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange would hinder their success.

In recent months, the issue of Maratha reservations gained attention, especially in Marathwada. Many believed that this issue, along with Jarange's influence, would negatively impact the BJP and Mahayuti, as seen in the Lok Sabha elections. However, today's results have surprised both analysts and voters, with the Mahayuti leading in 36 out of 46 assembly seats in Marathwada. This indicates that the Jarange factor did not influence voter sentiment as anticipated.

Several key initiatives and slogans played a significant role in shaping the election results. Programs like the Ladki Bahin scheme, along with impactful campaigns such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s "Batenge Toh Katenge" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai," resonated strongly with women and the wider Hindu community, leading to solid support for the Mahayuti.

On the other hand, the Mahavikas Aghadi has experienced a major setback, with their influence notably reduced across the state. The Mahayuti's surprising success in Marathwada raises questions about the future of Manoj Jarange’s movement and its strategies. As the Mahayuti celebrates its significant victory, the focus now shifts to post-election developments and the changing political landscape in Maharashtra.