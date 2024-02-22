"Jarange Should Be Booked for Manslaughter If..." NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal's Demand

The state government held a special session and decided to give 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs. It is also believed that this reservation will survive in court. However, Manoj Jarange has once again threatened to launch a protest over some issues. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal criticised Manoj Jarange Patil over the issue.

"On February 24, at 10.30 am, we would start a road blockade in our villages. We would also be submitting a memorandum to the police and revenue administration asking them to implement the Sagesoyre notification. On February 25, a similar road blockade will be held and a memorandum will be made to the authorities. We will hold such protests every day till the notification is implemented. If the government does not implement the notification from February 24 to 29, all the elderly members of the Maratha community will also go on a fast until death. If any of them lose their lives, it will be the responsibility of the government," Jarange said. On this very statement, Chhagan Bhujbal targeted Manoj Jarange.

Jarange should be booked for manslaughter if...

"Jarange has asked senior citizens to sit on hunger strike. It's just stupid. The elderly can have ailments and who will be responsible if something good or bad happens after they sit on a hunger strike? If someone dies due to a hunger strike, the responsibility should be placed on Manoj Jarange." Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that if someone dies due to Jarange's hunger strike, then a case of manslaughter should be registered against Jarange.

"A law has been passed to provide separate reservations to the Maratha community. The legislation was unanimously approved. But Manoj Jarange does not approve of this law. They are back in protest. I told the chief minister and deputy chief minister that this is going to be a never-ending tale. One by one, demands are put forward by them. Jarange doesn't know anything about laws and regulations. I request the Maratha community that the government is gradually resolving the issue of reservation. So there's no need to pay attention to Jarange. He'll never stop. He's addicted to fame. So he wants that kind of publicity." Bhujbal claimed.