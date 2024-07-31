Jay Malokar Death: Family Call for Thorough Inquiry and Appropriate Action

Two days ago, MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the floods in Pune. In response, Nationalist Ajit Pawar MLA Amol Mitkari countered the criticism by calling Raj Thackeray a "betel nut." The next day, MNS supporters became aggressive and smashed MLA Mitkari's car. Subsequently, MNS office bearer Jay Malokar, involved in the incident, died of a heart attack. Relatives of Jay Malokar have demanded an investigation into his death.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken a clear stand on the Amol Mitkari dispute. They emphasized, "When criticizing another..." Relatives of Jay Malokar have called for an inquiry. Speaking to the news channel TV Nine, his relative Dr. Kishore Malokar said, "Jay was agitated at the time, which put pressure on him. A man named Amol Kale put a lot of pressure on him. The incident should be investigated, and action should be taken against him." Dr. Malokar also mentioned that they are planning to file a complaint with the police.

