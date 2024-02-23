Jayant Patil Responds to Allegations of Sharad Pawar Backing Up Maratha Agitations

Despite the state government's decision to give a separate 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs, Manoj Jarange is firm on getting reservations through the OBC quota. However, there is now talk of a split among the Maratha protesters. It is being claimed that Sharad Pawar is behind the protests.

Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, who was part of the agitations, made serious allegations against Manoj Jarange Patil. After this, a woman protester named Sangeeta Wankhede attacked Jarange. It was claimed that Sharad Pawar was behind the agitations. Speaking to the media, Jayant Patil, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar group, has now responded to the allegations.

Replying to a question, Jayant Patil said, "Sharad Pawar saheb has never come in contact with Manoj Jarange, who is he in touch with? I guess that the whole of Maharashtra should know this. What creates a rift between the chief minister and Manoj Jarange Patil? The government should study this and ensure that such protests do not happen again and again," Patil said.

Meanwhile, protests will start across the state from February 24 in the wake of the Maratha reservation as the reservation given by the state government is not acceptable to Jaraange and supporters. The protest has triggered a legal battle and the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Manoj Jarange questioning the nature of the protests.