JEE Main Exam: 22 Students Shine in Nashik's Super 50 Initiative

A groundbreaking initiative, named Super 50 and spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal on behalf of Nashik Zilla Parishad in the 2022-23 academic year, has yielded remarkable results. This pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing talent from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and rural areas, selected 50 promising students through a rigorous examination process. Under the Super 50 initiative, these selected students were provided with residential coaching to prepare for the challenging JEE and JEE Advanced examinations. After two years of dedicated efforts, the fruits of their labor have become evident, with 22 students successfully clearing the JEE Main exam. Among them, 12 are male, and 10 are female students.

Notably, Vrishali Janardhan Waghmare, hailing from the Scheduled Castes category, clinched the top spot among the students selected under the Super 50 initiative. Similarly, Dimple Ashok Bagul, representing the Scheduled Tribe category, secured the highest position. The Super 50 initiative has been a beacon of hope for students in rural areas, who often face financial constraints and lack proper guidance for higher education. Recognizing this gap, the initiative aimed to provide comprehensive coaching and support to deserving students, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Students participating in the Super 50 initiative have received widespread acclaim for their outstanding achievements. As they gear up for the upcoming JEE Advanced exam scheduled for June, they continue to inspire others with their determination and dedication. Speaking about her experience, Dimple Ashok Bagul, a beneficiary of the Super 50 initiative, expressed gratitude for the guidance received, enabling her to clear the JEE Main exam. Vrishali Janardhan Waghmare echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the role of the initiative in her success.Ashima Mittal, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nashik, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students who cleared the JEE Main examination under the Super 50 initiative. She also wished them success in the upcoming JEE Advanced examination. Mittal emphasized the importance of such initiatives in bridging educational gaps and empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve their dreams.