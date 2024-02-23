Jitendra Awhad Claims 'Man Blowing Tutari' Symbol Alloted by EC Was Not Among the 3 Submitted by NCP (SP)

The Sharad Pawar group was compelled to take a different name after the NCP name and the alarm clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar group. The party was renamed as Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar. After the Supreme Court's direction, the group proposed three symbols to the Election Commission. However, the commission has rejected all three signs.

The Sharad Pawar faction had suggested three symbols to the Election Commission. Among them, Sharad Pawar was insistent on the banyan tree symbol. However, the Commission has given the symbol of 'man blowing the Tutari' to the Sharad Pawar faction. Former minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad has claimed that the symbol was not suggested by the Sharad Pawar group.

The three symbols we had suggested to the Election Commission. Instead of giving us the symbol, they gave us the symbol 'Tutari'," Awhad said in a tweet. Awhad said that the symbol is sending across a message to Sharad Pawar's supporters to come together and win the war.

निवडणूक आयोगाकडे आम्ही ज्या तीन निशाणी सुचविल्या होत्या. त्यातील चिन्ह न देता आम्हाला त्यांनी "तुतारी" हे चिन्ह दिले. लढण्यासाठी शुभेच्छाच दिल्या आहेत. हा आमच्यासाठी 'शुभसंकेत' आहे. याबद्दल निवडणूक आयोगाचे आभार मानतो. कारण, त्यांनी सांकेतिक भाषेत 'तुम्ही युद्धाला उभे रहा आणि… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) February 23, 2024

The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to the Ajit Pawar group's opposition to the independent existence of the Sharad Pawar faction, claiming that there was no split in the NCP. The apex court had also directed the Election Commission to give the party symbol to the Sharad Pawar faction within a week, saying the name 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar' will continue till the next hearing in March after three weeks.

