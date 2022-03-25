Jitendra Awhad: Houses will not be given free, cost of land & construction will be charged by MLA's

The Thackeray government's decision to provide free housing to MLAs in the state has provoked mixed reactions. The state government will build houses for 300 MLAs in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray had said that he was happy to give permanent houses to all party MLAs.

Now Home Minister Jitendra Awhad has given an explanation on this. Why houses in Mumbai when there is MLA accommodation for MLAs? Such a question is present. So, MNS MLA Raju Patil has opposed this decision. MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande has also asked who is responsible for this expenditure. Overall, the decision for MLAs' houses has caused confusion and even the general public has opposed the decision. After that, now Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has given an explanation in this regard.

"There is a lot of fuss about the houses being given to the MLAs. I would like to clarify that these houses will not be given for free and the cost of the land + construction cost (expected cost 70 lakhs) will be charged by the concerned MLAs," tweeted Awhad.