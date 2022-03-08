Jitendra Navlani running ransom racket with ED, alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today held a press conference and strongly criticized the BJP and the Central Investigation Agency. Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) run ransom rackets. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are also participating in it. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that some ED officials will go to jail in the next few days. We complained to the ED about some of the leaders. However, they did not take any action. Now Mumbai Police will investigate, Raut told reporters.

Jitendra Navlani is working as ED recovery agent. After the raids by the ED officials, those companies deposit money in 7 companies of Navlani. After that the ongoing action against the companies cools down. BJP leaders are also involved in the ransom racket launched by the ED. We will bring their names forward soon, said Raut.

An ED official resigned before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. After that, the officer contested the election on the symbol of BJP. He has spent 50 BJP candidates. ED has now become the ATM of BJP. I have written a 28 page letter to Prime Minister Modi about this. Has appealed for action. I will write 10 more such letters to Modi, informed Raut.

"A complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai police against four ED officials and an inquiry is underway from today. "Mumbai police will begin the investigation of criminal syndicate and extortion racket by a nexus of ED officials. Mark my words, some of these ED officers will go to jail too," said Raut. Some ED officials are going to jail and BJP leaders are also involved. No action has been taken even after submitting all the documents to ED. So now Mumbai Police is going to investigate this case ", said Sanjay Raut.