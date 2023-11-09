JJ hospital starts special ward for pollution-related illness

The JJ hospital in Mumbai has established a specialized unit dedicated to providing care for those affected by air pollution, particularly those experiencing respiratory distress.The hospital’s initiative follows a state directive to government-run hospitals to implement precautionary measures to treat such patients in view of the rising air pollution in Diwali season.Operating from 8 am to 12.30 pm, the facility aims to cater to patients during these hours, with the added provision of medical attention available at the hospital’s accident department throughout the day.

The ward is started keeping in mind the depleting air quality levels in the city and the possible rise in patients with respiratory disorders. The medical education minister had directed all medical colleges in the state to take measures on the same. We therefore decided to keep a ward ready,” said a senior official from the hospital. The ward will be functional under the pulmonary medicine department of the hospital. In case of an increase in the number of respiratory patients, a separate patient room has also been reserved in the hospital, added the official.