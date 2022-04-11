JNU brawl case: Focus should be on studies. What happened in JNU is wrong, says Aaditya Thackeray

Warring camps at the Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed on Sunday once again. The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday reacted on the JNU violence over allegedly eating non-veg in campus. The minister said," Focus should be on studies. What happened in JNU is wrong. Gender equality & oral hygiene issues should be talked about."

Violent clashes broke out between students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Cauvery dormitory on Sunday, injuring more than 10 students of ABVP and Left alliance members. On the last day of Navratri, on Sunday, some students of Kaveri hostel had organized Ram Navami Pooja and Havana. On the other hand, Iftar party was also organized in the hostel area. Meat was also kept for this Iftar party. This was objected by some students. As the pooja of Ram Navami has started and it is the last day of Navratri, meat should not be included in the menu of hostel mess, said ABVP. This led to a clash in two groups.