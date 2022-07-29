Job Alert: Job Opportunity in Maharashtra ST; check details

For the past several months, a large-scale recruitment process is being carried out in many private as well as government departments. When most of the world has returned to normal status after Corona, various companies in various sectors are hiring for a fresh start once again.

Recruitment is going on in a department of Maharashtra ST Corporation. Apprentice candidates who have passed 10th have a chance to get job under ST Corporation. Few days are left to apply for this, candidates will get a chance to get good work experience. This recruitment will be done at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Latur and for this a notification has been released on the official website, the detailed details of educational qualification, age limit, experience, last date of application have been given for the post.

Under Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Latur, a total of 52 vacancies of Apprentices are going to be filled for the posts of Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Electrician, Mechanic Vehicle Body Builder, Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering. Candidates applying for these posts must have passed 10th from a recognized educational institution. Also candidates should have completed ITI in the concerned trade. Candidates should have minimum relevant work experience.

While applying for the post candidates need to attach resume, 10th, 12th and educational certificates, school leaving certificate, caste certificate (for backward category candidates), identity card (Aadhaar card, license) and passport size photograph along with the documents. Last date to apply is 31st July. Candidates should send their applications to R.P. To be sent to Divisional Office, Old Renapur Naka, Ambajogai Road, Latur (Establishment Branch)-413527.