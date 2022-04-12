Job vacancy in Maha State Security Corporation; check details

Maharashtra State Security Corporation Mumbai will soon be recruiting for various posts. Notification for this has been issued. The recruitment will be for Government Jobs in Maharashtra. Eligible candidates are required to apply online on the given e-mail ID. The last date to apply is April 20, 2022.

Recruitment for these posts

Lower Grade Stenographer OR Personal Assistant

Educational Qualifications and Experience

Lower Grade Stenographer OR Personal Assistant -

Candidates who want to apply for these posts must be graduate in any stream.

Candidates must also have completed their education from a recognized educational institution or university.

Candidates should have at least 3 years experience in the relevant post.

Candidates should have good communication skills.

It is very important for the candidates to know the local language.

Candidates must have fulfilled all the terms and conditions of recruitment.

Candidates should have knowledge of computer and typing speed.

Candidates must also have a Professional Certificate (GCC).

30 w.p.m Marathi Typing.

40 w.p.m English typing.

Shorthand Speed ​​80 w.p.m (English and Marathi)

Must have MS-CIT certificate in particular.

Salary :

Lower Grade Stenographer OR Personal Assistant - Rs. 25,000 / - per month

Documents required

Resume

Tenth, 12th and degree academic certificates

School leaving certificate

Caste Certificate (For Backward Class Candidates)

Identity Card (Aadhaar Card, License)

Passport size photo

E-mail ID for sending application

empanelment.mssc@gmail.com