"June 1 was yours, June 30 will be mine" Mohit Kamboj's old video going viral

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finally resigned on June 29. With the resignation of Uddhav, the government of Mahavikas Aghadi collapsed. Now there is talk that a BJP government will be formed in the state with the support of Eknath Shinde's group. Meanwhile, an old video of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya is going viral. In which he is been seen saying "June 1 is the date of Mahavikas Aghadi, but Mahadevashappath says that June 30 will be my date."

A case has been registered against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya. The case was registered by the Financial Crimes Branch in connection with the debt default. A case has also been registered against the director. According to information received, Mohit Kamboj's company had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore from Indian Overseas Bank between 2011 and 2015. He has been accused of defrauding the bank and not repaying the loan. He was also accused of not using the loan amount for which he had taken it. All these High standards. The incident took place on June 1. Mohit Kamboj was then warned about the matter.

"I'm not afraid of insults. I never urge anyone to respect me. But I want to tell those who have conspired against me that June 1 was yours, June 30 will be mine. I will come July 1. I swear by Mahadev, one thing to keep in mind is that I will reply to those who have hatched this conspiracy against me within 30 days ", said Mohit Kamboj.