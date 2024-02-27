Just Out Of Love And Care: Naming Of Animals Have Nothing To Do With Religion

Shout Anarkali, and she wags her tail and looks at you, this has been the humongous 58-year-old elephant at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan (Byculla Zoo). Anarkali used to stay with her friend Laxmi, she died 3 years back due to old age in year 2020. Apart from Anarkali, the Zoo also hosts hippos named Shilpa and Ganpat, who share a bond of mom and son. Have Royal Bengal tigers named Shakti and Karishma brought from Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad and now the pair have kids named Jai and Rudra.



Laxmi and Anarkali, might have rang the bell, how are these two different names from two different mythology together? Also, how do all these animals get their name? Director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi said, " Whether it's a newborn animal or one brought in from elsewhere, like Jai and Rudra, names are often chosen by doctors, caretakers, or staff without much consideration. There is no system to name animals here at the zoo, it is just out of care." The suspension of a top forest official in Tripura over the names of two lions Sita and Akbar has created a quiet stir in the nation. Resulting in the Calcutta High Court cautioning against naming zoo animals after deities and prominent figures revered by people. Tripathi responding to this said, "It's better to be cautious when assigning names to animals, particularly in contexts involving religion or nationality. If it is a couple or to be put together in pairs, the chief has to be wary of names."



However, the naming of animals at Byculla Zoo has been random or sometimes open for the public to name. Tripathi highlighting that added, "For penguins, we invited the public to suggest the name. A unique situation arose where the name "Oreo" was selected through public suggestion. This led to the biscuit brand Oreo getting involved in ceremonies and sponsoring events related to the penguin name Oreo. Such occurrences highlight the need for careful consideration when naming animal pairs. This has been the fun part." Shakti and Karishma got their name from Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad itself and the name continued in the Byculla Zoo as well. Tripathi pointed out, "In some cases, names are adopted from the animals' places of origin, such as Shakti and Karishma from Aurangabad Zoo. These names, along with others, contribute to the studbook, aiding in record-keeping and management of important species. Naming individual animals, especially endangered species, serves the purpose of documentation and facilitates appropriate care. This naming practice is prevalent worldwide and is typically initiated by the keeper or staff involved. The practice of naming animals serves a practical purpose and can even foster public engagement.

