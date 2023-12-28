Juvelines Escape from Remand Home, Cause Chaos in Nagpur and Gondia

Nagpur: The past three days have been a nightmare for the police in Nagpur and Gondia. Six juveniles who escaped from the remand home in Nagpur's Patankar Square on Sunday have been on a rampage in both cities.

In a Wednesday night attack, they injured a police constable in the Sitabardi police station. They have also robbed an auto driver and vandalized a police van in Gondia. The police have managed to apprehend one of the juveniles, while the other five are still at large.

Details of the Incident:

On Sunday, December 24, six juveniles escaped from the remand home by attacking a security guard. On the same day, four of them robbed auto driver Bhimrao Kashunath Vadhve (55) of his money and vehicle. On December 25, they went to Gondia. While roaming Gondia, their auto overturned and the group ended up attacking police who arrived at the scene. On Wednesday morning, they returned to Nagpur by train and committed various crimes throughout the day. At 8 pm, they injured a transgender person and robbed their Active scooter in the Sitabardi area. The person informed Sitabardi Police Station's Vinod Tiwari who was patroling the area. When Tiwari and his team finally tracked down the juveniles near Munje Chowk, the group attacked them with a knife, injuring Officer Sushant Wadia.



