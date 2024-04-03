Jyoti Mete Responds After Discussion with Sharad Pawar Regarding Beed Lok Sabha Candidacy

Though the BJP has announced Pankaja Munde's candidature for the Beed Lok Sabha seat, NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party is still in discussions on who to field against Munde. Sharad Pawar has two options for the Beed Lok Sabha seat: Jyoti Mete and Bajrang Sonawane. Pawar has held several meetings over the past few days to finalize one of these names. However, confusion over the candidature continues. Jyoti Mete met Sharad Pawar once again today. Mete also talked to the media after holding detailed discussions with Pawar during the meeting.

Also Read | Victory Certain as Vanchit's First Candidate from Pune, Says Vasant More

Talking about her discussions with Sharad Pawar, Jyoti Mete said, "I was in the government service earlier. However, I resigned a few days ago. The ongoing talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the Lok Sabha elections have reached the final stage. Now we are waiting for a final decision from Sharad Pawar," Mete said.

The political situation in Beed changed after reservation agitation

There was a big agitation across the state for reservation for the Maratha community from OBC. The protest, led by Manoj Jarange Patil, has also had political and social repercussions. The agitation has led to widespread polarisation in Beed and the demand for reservation was widely seen in Beed district. In this context, there is a view in the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party that if Jyoti Mete, wife of late Vinayak Mete, who fought for Maratha reservation, is fielded, it can benefit the party. But at the same time, the party also has another grassroots contact option in the form of Bajrang Sonawane for the nomination. Therefore, Sharad Pawar is taking time to decide the candidate.

Sharad Pawar faction is likely to finalise its candidature for Beed in the next two days.