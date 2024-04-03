Victory Certain as Vanchit's First Candidate from Pune, Says Vasant More

Speaking to Lokmat, Vasant More, The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party's Pune Lok Sabha candidate, expressed confidence that he would be 100 percent elected as the first MP from Pune city through the nomination given by Prakash Ambedkar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party. After being announced as a Lok Sabha candidate last night, he came to pay homage to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the district collector's office today.

After the list of five candidates for the state was released yesterday, it included former MNS city president Vasant More for the Pune seat, while all the workers on behalf of Vanchit Pune city were present at the collector's office premises to welcome candidate Vasant More. On this occasion, More paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Vasant More expressed his confidence in his victory by giving his reactions on various political and social issues.



More said with the support of the citizens of the deprived Bahujan community and showing their place to the established parties, the Vanchit will 100% win. "I have raised my voice from the beginning on various issues related to reservation for the Maratha community in the city. Jarange Patil and Balasaheb Ambedkar have the same stand on the Maratha community. So the Maratha community will help me as well. I have never indulged in caste politics when I was in the MNS party and will not do so in the future. I quit as mayor on the issue of loudspeakers. At that time, the response of the Muslim community from all over the state was incredible. I am confident that the Muslim community will stand behind me this year," More said. "The entire state took note of the work done in the MNS government. It is my duty to work with all political and social activists in the middle of the night," More said.