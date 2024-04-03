Uddhav Thackeray Urges Congress to Begin Campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections in His Constituencies, Including Sangli

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that the Congress should start campaigning in Sangli and wherever there are Shiv Sena candidates. "We have announced a candidate for Sangli along with four other candidates. Sanjay Raut will be going there soon. We are going to start campaigning there. We don't have candidates in other places. But there are Congress candidates. We don't have a single seat in eastern Vidarbha. Shiv Sainiks in the area are unhappy. But I have explained it to the Shiv Sainiks. Accordingly, Shiv Sainiks have started campaigning for the Congress."

Upset over not being given a ticket, BJP MP Unmesh Patil joined the Shiv Sena Thackeray group in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray announced candidates for four seats - Kalyan-Dombivli, Hatkanangle, Jalgaon and Palghar. During this time, reporters asked Uddhav Thackeray about the Sangli seat.

In response to this question, Uddhav Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Congress in clear terms.

Start shiv sena's campaign everywhere including Sangli

"The Sangli seat will not be reconsidered. Shiv Sainiks from Other places, including Amravati, are also unhappy. We are starting the campaign. Uddhav Thackeray has directly told the Congress that the Shiv Sena should start campaigning everywhere, including Sangli." On whether there will be a friendly fight, Uddhav Thackeray said, "There is no friendly fight. Either make friends or fight directly," Thackeray said.

"Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi should not speak in such language. We still have hope for them. We can come together to protect the Constitution. We can fight together. Even if we don't come together today, we can come together in the future. Please don't criticise us. Even if you criticise us, I will not respond. We did not respond to Prakash Ambedkar's criticism of Sanjay Raut. It's not that we can't retaliate. But Shiv Sainiks have also been told not to criticise Prakash Ambedkar," Thackeray said.