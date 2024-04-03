Shiv Sena UBT Unveils Second List of Candidates, Vaishali Darekar Fielded from Kalyan

Mumbai: Sitting BJP MP Unmesh Patil on Monday joined the Shiv Sena's UBT party after quitting the BJP. He joined the party by tying a Shiv Bandhan with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray also announced the names of five candidates of the Shiv Sena UBT party. In it, the name of Vaishali Darekar from Kalyan was announced. Uddhav Thackeray has fielded a woman candidate in the constituency of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and sitting MP Shrikant Shinde.

Also Read | Unmesh Patil Steps Down as MP, Parts Ways with BJP to Join Thackeray Sena Faction



Uddhav Thackeray announced the names of candidates for four constituencies - Jalgaon, Hatkanangle, Kalyan, and Palghar - in a press conference held at Matoshree. Among them, Vaishali Darekar has been fielded from Kalyan. Meanwhile, Unmesh Patil joined the Shiv Sena, but was not fielded by the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena has given the ticket to Kiran Pawar from Jalgaon.

Satyajit Patil has also been fielded from the Hatkanangle constituency. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate will now be contesting against Raju Shetti here. The Shiv Sena has given ticket to Bharati Kamdi from Palghar. Of the four candidates in the second list, two are women and all eyes are on the Kalyan contest.

Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. He is likely to be given another chance by the Grand Alliance. Talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the seat are still on. The BJP is also keen on the seat. However, the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction seems to be firm on the name of Shrikant Shinde. So, in Kalyan, there may be a fight between Shrikant Shinde and Vaishali Darekar.

Who is Vaishali Darekar?

Vaishali Darekar is a former leader of the opposition in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. She joined the Shiv Sena from the MNS in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Vaishali Darekar had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on an MNS ticket where she received 102,000 votes. However, Darekar was denied a ticket in the KDMC Mahapalika elections due to ward reservation and re-election. At that time, Raj Thackeray had promised her rehabilitation. However, Vaishali Darekar joined the Shiv Sena after Raj Thackeray failed to fulfil his promise.