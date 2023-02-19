Delhi: One held in cow slaughter case

New Delhi, Feb 19 The Delhi Police has arrested an individual identified as Aftab Ahmad in connection with the cow slaughtering incident in the Gulabi Bagh area here, an official said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused has been arrested under the relevant section(s) of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The official said that Aftab was previously involved in a case related to Arms Act, robbery and snatching that took place in the national capital.

Earlier this month, some body parts of a cow were found near the Roshanara underpass in Gulabi Bagh.

