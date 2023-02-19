Assam bids farewell to outgoing Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Guwahati, Feb 19 Officials and other staff at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday bade farewell to Assam's outgoing Governor, Jagdish Mukhi, who would hand over the reins to Gulab Chand Kataria on February 22.

Mukhi has extended his appreciation towards the people of Assam, and the Raj Bhavan for their love, support, and consideration during his stay in the northeastern state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet expressed his gratitude towards Mukhi's "kind leadership during his time in office".

Sarma wrote on Twitter: "Along with esteemed colleagues and dignitaries, we saw off Jagdish Mukhi and First Lady Prem Mukhi today. Immensely grateful for your generous guidance all these years. Our finest greetings and good wishes Sir and Madam."

Along with the Sarma, his ministerial colleagues were also present on the farewell occasion.

