Unmesh Patil Steps Down as MP, Parts Ways with BJP to Join Thackeray Sena Faction

Jalgaon: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has suffered a major setback. Unmesh Patil, the sitting BJP MP from Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency, on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker. He also joined hands with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, quitting the BJP.

He was upset that the BJP had cut off Unmesh Patil's ticket from the Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat and fielded former MLA Smita Wagh. On Tuesday, he met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut. Meanwhile, Unmesh Patil joined the Thackeray group in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree today. Uddhav Thackeray tied the Shiv Bandhan on Unmesh Patil's hand. MP Sanjay Raut was also present on the occasion.

"I'm not upset that I didn't get the nomination this time. My work was not valued. I am fighting for self-respect, not for tickets," he said. "At the same time, you and I have the same feelings. The BJP's attitude is to use and throw it away," Thackeray said.



"This is not a battle for position, it is a battle of self-respect. It's a battle for development. There is a lack of self-respect and communication among many workers" Unmesh Patil said.