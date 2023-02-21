Aditya Chopra won't merge 'Dhoom' universe with the Spy Universe?

Amid Pathaan's mega success, reports surfaced online claiming that Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra is considering merging the Dhoom universe and Spy universe.

Refuting such rumours, a source close to the production banner said, "Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IP's in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both these IP's, will never merge the two because he would want to grow them separately. "

"YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes. They can't come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IP's in the years to come," the source informed.

The source said that there is no truth to the reports.

"So, no you won't see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story wise also it doesn't make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa," the source added.

'Dhoom' was released in 2004, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen played important parts in the film which was later expanded into a franchise with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra's characters remaining constant. Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played the roles of an antagonist in Dhoom 2 and 3 respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor