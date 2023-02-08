Meghalaya: NPP resorted to shameful, unscathed display of brawniness, says TMC

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the National People's Party (NPP) workers attacked TMC workers in the Charbatapara of Phulbari constituency in West Garo Hills.

TMC which is keen on expanding its footprint outside West Bengal said NPP resorted to a shameful and unscathed display of its brawniness on Meghalaya.

According to the party, the attack took place at around 10.30 pm at the residence of one of the party workers named Nozrul Hoque when NPP workers vandalised the premises where the party was conducting a meeting.

Hoque said, "They (NPP) workers came in a group and started attacking and destroying my property, bamboo walls, tables, chairs with logs and stones. They also pelted stones and bricks."

He further added that the MDC of Shyamnagar, Habibuz Zaman alias Kasa stopped near his house when his workers pelted stones injuring four TMC workers. Hoque is currently admitted to the Phulbari CHC Hospital undergoing treatment, said TMC statement.

The TMC statement further said an FIR has been submitted by one Nozim Hussain, a resident of Charbatapara, alleging that one procession led by Habibuz Zaman stopped near his house and pelted stones at his house due to which four persons were injured.

As per the report, the reason for the clash was that while Zaman and his supporters were passing through the village, a few TMC supporters hit their vehicle, leading to the scuffle.

Voting for Assembly elections in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

