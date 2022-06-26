"Kab tak chipoge Guwahati" Sanjay Raut Tweets over rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde's revolt has caused a stir in the politics of the state. Today is the sixth day of the power struggle in the state. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs. All the MLAs are staying at a hotel in Guwahati. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.

Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is seen tweeting and criticizing the rebel MLAs every day. Even today, Sanjay Raut has posted a tweet in which he wrote "Kab tak chipoge Guwahati .. ana hi padega .. choupatime ...", Sanjay Raut has also posted a photo of Assembly Vice President Narhari Jirwal.

In this tweet, Sanjay Raut has posted a photo of Narhari Jirwal with his hand on his waist. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has given a warning to the rebel MLAs through this tweet that they are going to stay in Guwahati for a long time, they have to come to Mumbai on Chowpatty. A large number of netizens are reacting to Sanjay Raut's tweet.